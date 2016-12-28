From left: RBF Governor, Barry Whiteside, Director of Ben’s Trading, Peni Moi, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Investment Fiji CEO, Godo Müller- Teut. Photo: INVESTMENT FIJI

Ben’s Trading Limited is truly stamping its mark as one of the leading exporters of agricultural produces in the country.

The Navua based company, that was established in 2006, was awarded the Primary Industry Business Excellence Award during the 2016 Westpac Primer Minister International Business Awards.

The Award recognises a company for their outstanding export results in agriculture, forest and fisheries industry.

The Award aims to showcase innovation and adaptability across a number of primary industry sectors.

Director of Ben’s Trading Limited, Maria Moi says the company has recorded significant growth over the years.

“We started with 6 workers and today we employ more than 200 workers. We have been very much focused on the growth of the company as well as the farmers whom we work with,” Ms Moi said.

“Our innovation, hardworking staff at Ben’s Trading Limited and honest business relationship that we have established with farmers contributes to our success,” she said.

The company thanked the Fijian government for recognising their tireless efforts in ensuring Fijian fresh produces are exported to the New Zealand, Australia and the United States market.

“Our future plan is to keep growing, not only the company itself, but growth for the farmers, workers and the economy as well,” Ms Moi said.

“Nothing is impossible. We need to be focused, work a little bit harder and we need to be committed in everything that we do.”

This award was proudly sponsored by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.