The Centenary Methodist Church Choir are currently into their second week of the Holy Land or Middle East tour.

The 23-member group is led by Eremasi Lolo from Nawaikama Village in Gau, Lomaiviti, and the duration of the tour is three weeks.

Preparation time for this tour took two years. Unfortunately not all the choir members were able to be part of the tour because of some constraints and other situations encountered.

Mr Lolo said that the preparation was not easy as a lot of hard work and determination was needed to enable the tour to eventuate.

Reverend Eroni Moce, the senior pastor within the Suva Methodist Circuit, and another church minister were part of the group.

Mr Lolo was grateful for the assistance given by the Fijian troops in Golan Heights as they were provided transport to take them around the holy sites during their tour.

After the traditional ceremony of welcome at Camp Ziouani on the Christmas Eve, they sang Christmas carols to the troops.

The military personnel were delighted for the wonderful and hearty presentation by the Centenary Choir led by Ilaitia Koroi.

At 6am, on Christmas Day, the Christmas church service was conducted at the Koronikalou Chapel in Camp Ziouani, Golan Heights whereby Reverend Moce delivered the Christmas sermon. The service was a very special one and everyone appreciated the special moment.

Camp Ziouani is the base for the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force in the Golan Heights.

Source: RFMF Media Cell

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj