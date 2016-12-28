Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Centenary Choir In Golan Heights

Centenary Choir In Golan Heights
December 28
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Centenary Methodist Church Choir are currently into their second week of the Holy Land or Middle East tour.

The 23-member group is led by Eremasi Lolo from Nawaikama Village in Gau, Lomaiviti, and the duration of the tour is three weeks.

Preparation time for this tour took two years. Unfortunately not all the choir members were able to be part of the tour because of some constraints and other situations encountered.

Mr Lolo said that the preparation was not easy as a lot of hard work and determination was needed to enable the tour to eventuate.

Reverend Eroni Moce, the senior pastor within the Suva Methodist Circuit, and another church minister were part of the group.

Mr Lolo was grateful for the assistance given by the Fijian troops in Golan Heights as they were provided transport to take them around the holy sites during their tour.

After the traditional ceremony of welcome at Camp Ziouani on the Christmas Eve, they sang Christmas carols to the troops.

The military personnel were delighted for the wonderful and hearty presentation by the Centenary Choir led by Ilaitia Koroi.

At 6am, on Christmas Day, the Christmas church service was conducted at the Koronikalou Chapel in Camp Ziouani, Golan Heights whereby Reverend Moce delivered the Christmas sermon. The service was a very special one and everyone appreciated the special moment.

Camp Ziouani is the base for the United Nations Disengagement Observation Force in the Golan Heights.

 Source: RFMF Media Cell

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
Centenary Methodist Church ChoirEremasi LoloFIJI NEWSReverend Eroni MoceRFMF Media CellSuva Methodist Circuit
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.