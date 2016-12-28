Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Debris Blocks River, Travel Now Harder for Villagers

Naililili Villagers of Rewa clearing the debris brought in during the recent flooding blocking the river mouth and access to their village yesterday. Photo: Ronald Kumar.
December 28
11:50 2016
People from eight villages in Rewa are now facing difficulties travelling from the Nasali landing to their villages.

This was because of the debris carried  by the recent floods caused by Tropical Depression 04F.

When the Fiji Sun team arrived at the Nasali landing, Rewa yesterday, some village boys were trying to remove bamboos stuck at the centre of the water passage to make bamboo rafts.

Keni Tubuna Lalabaravi, 57, from Vutia Village, said the debris had hindered their movement as they only use boats for transportation.

After 10 minutes of travelling with Mr Lalabaravi on the boat, the Fiji Sun team realised that he had turned off the engine and was using a long pole to steer the boat into the deep water before he could start the engine again.

When the team asked him why he did that, he said: “Oh! the floods has not only brought the debris to the water passage, but sand and mud as well.

“Now the passage is shallow so we need to use the pole at some areas.”

The villagers are now travelling at their own risk, he said.

“It will be better if the debris are removed, because this is our only form of transportation,” said Mr Lalabaravi.

Edited by Maraia Vula

Feedback:  selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj

 

