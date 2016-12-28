The 10 metre dredge partly submerged in the Rewa River following the recent flooding. Photo: Ronald Kumar

Villagers now travel with precautions along the Rewa River.

This was after a dredge was swept away by the recent floods caused by Tropical Depression 04F last week and is partially submerged in the Rewa River.

It belongs to the Chinese Enterprises Limited and they use it to scoop sand from the river for cement making.

With boats as their only form of transportation, eight villages in Rewa are now facing hazards while travelling because of the dredge that has been blocking the river passage where they pass daily.

Keni Tubuna Lalabaravi, 57, of Vutia Village said when travelling at night, they have to take precautions and they would need a bright torch to make sure they pass safely.

Mr Lalabaravi said: “The dredge is a hazard for river taxis (boats) that carry people from Nasali landing to the eight villages.

“Now we have to be very careful when driving boats, because we need to make sure that we do not hit the dredge.”

The dredge is approximately 10 metres long.

“It has taken up a lot of space, and we are trying to make sure that all the boat drivers are aware of it so that it won’t cause us any accident,” the boat driver said.

Meanwhile, the managing director for Chinese Enterprises Limited, Ellen Yuen, said: “We were not able to pull the dredger back on shore, so it has been carried away in the flood water to the river mouth and capsized.

“We are still working on clearing the dredge.”

