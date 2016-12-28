Drivers’ Attitude Concerns Police
The attitude of drivers on the road is now an issue of growing concern for the Fiji Police Force.
Police have recorded more than 400 cases of speeding, with 26 drink and driving cases throughout the country in the past three days.
This was confirmed by the Police director of traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahesh Mishra yesterday.
He said over the weekend, there were a lot of traffic infringements and drink and driving cases, despite Police warnings.
“The weekend was very quiet. Unfortunately, there were some negligent and reckless drivers and some who did not have a good driving attitude.
“We also had many drivers drinking and driving,” SSP Mishra said.
He said the joint operation with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) would continue until January 15.
“We are in a joint-operation with LTA to ensure safety for all road users.
“We will also have the radar operation continued throughout the country on major roads and highways.
“It is the responsibility of individual drivers to maintain and remain within the speed limit,” SSP Mishra said.
