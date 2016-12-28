Editorial

More than 400 drivers have been booked for speeding over the last three days.

More than 20 were caught driving under the influence of liquor.

The statistics tell us that some people continue to ignore warnings and flout road rules.

The Fiji Police Force’s traffic department has used a lot of resources to educate the public about road safety.

The response by some drivers is disappointing.

Traffic infringement bookings reflect the poor attitude of drivers who carry on merrily on the road without realising that they are not only a menace but danger to the public.

Speed cameras, installed to deter drivers, appear to be failing to achieve their objective.

We need to start looking at other alternatives that drivers will take seriously. What about unmarked police cars? They are quite handy and can catch offenders unaware.

This tactic has certainly worked in other countries – unmarked car on roadsides with speed guns.

Then there are cars fitted with speed cameras. They join the normal traffic and snap over-speeding cars coming from the opposite direction.

The law should be reviewed to make harsher punishment for traffic offenders as part of our zero tolerance approach to reduce accidents and fatalities on our roads.

The traffic department needs to be commended on one account- our road death toll so far for this year is less than last year’s.

But, that’s not enough because people are still dying on our roads. We must stop turning our roads into the killing fields.

Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj