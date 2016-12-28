Kia Islanders at Yaro Village yesterday. Photo: Josaia Ralago

Education is not just about classrooms but instilling values in children so they can become productive members of society.

These were the sentiments of the Minister for Youth and Sports while officiating at the Kia Island Scholarship day yesterday.

The islanders converged at Yaro village on Kia Island, Macuata, to raise funds for a scholarship programme for its tertiary students.

Mr Tuitubou applauded the villagers for an initiative which is hoped to make a difference for the future of the island.

“It is understood that Kia Islanders have always fallen back on fishing as their main source of income, but with this programme, it shows the initiative and commitment of elders to educate their children,” he said.

“Educating their children will bring in more development to the island. Education is not only about classrooms, it is also about developing the character of individuals.”

He called on everyone not to miss out on the opportunities being provided in instances as such.

“I hope this programme is not only about children but also for youths as well. Youths please continue to strive and continue to educate yourselves,” Mr Tuitubou said.

The programme co-ordinator Jim Masiniqa said this was for students at tertiary level and it was also important that these students continue to show positive results.

“This is the first time for such a programme to be set up and it will continue from here. This is in the hope that tertiary students who are usually faced with financial constraints, are assisted,” Mr Masiniqa said.

More than 500 people from all the three villages and Kia Island natives from all around the globe converged at the event.

Edited by Maraia Vula

Feedback: josaia.ralago@fijisun.com.fj