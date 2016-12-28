Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji FA Tightlipped On CEO’s Job

Fiji FA Tightlipped On CEO’s Job
Bob Kumar
December 28
12:53 2016
There is no word on who will be the new Fiji Football Association chief executive officer. This was after current CEO Bob Kumar announced his retirement during the Fiji FA annual general meeting in October.

During the announcement Kumar said at 72, he had enjoyed his time with Fiji FA but now he needs to spend more time with his family.

Questions on the possible candidate to replace Kumar, were later directed to Fiji FA president, Rajesh Patel, who was not available to make a comment during the weekend.

But in an earlier interview Patel said Kumar had served diligently as CEO but will still be associated with Fiji FA on a consultancy level.

However, SUNsports understands that Kumar would continue as CEO into the New Year until a suitable candidate is identified. The position had been advertised last month.

Feedback:  leonec@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
Bob KumarFijiFiji Soccernew CEO
