Jiowana Sauto during the Telecom Fijiana 7s team’s gym session at the High Performance Unit in Suva yesterday.Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Telecom Fijiana 7s captain Ana Maria Roqica strongly believes fitness is one essential area they will need to work on during the 2016/17 Women’s World Sevens Series.

The Iliesa Tanivula coached-side finished in fifth place during the Dubai tournament and are currently fifth place in the series. They have 12 points while New Zealand lead with 20. Australia are in second place with 18, Russia in third place with 16 followed by England with 14 points.

“One of our main weaknesses in Dubai was fitness when it’s two more minutes left to play, we start to slack down, there is no communication on the field and everyone is tired,” she told SUNsports.

“That is one area we want to improve on going to the next round in Sydney next year and we want to finish in the top four positions.”

Roqica said they are sacrificing this festive season to train and to be in tip top shape for the next round.

“I’m proud of what these girls have been doing during this festive season, we know this is the season where we have to be with our families but we only rest on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“We want to thank our parents and team management for their support towards our preparation as we build up to the new series.

“This year was a very challenging one for us. We faced so many hurdles one of these is when people look down on us but this does not dishearten us. But instead it definitely boost our preparation,” Roqica added. The Sydney 7s will be from February 3-4, 2017.

Feedback: anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj