Fiji’s Potential In Primary Industries Sector
December 28
12:57 2016
Fiji has a huge potential in its fisheries, forestry and agriculture sector.

Investment Fiji chief executive, Godo Müller-Teut says Fiji’s rich natural resources will go a long way in earning valuable foreign exchange for the country.

“If we look at our agriculture sector, there are opportunities in livestock farming, vegetable farming and bee farming to name a few,” he said.

“In our fisheries sector, there is a huge potential in the aquaculture sector such as seaweed, tilapia and prawn farming to name a few.

“There are more than 402,000 hectares of land suitable for agriculture in Fiji with very low cost of doing agriculture based business.

“Fiji also has a very large Exclusive Economic Zone which covers 1.29 million square kilometres of sea with large stocks of marine resources such as variety of tuna species.”

 

