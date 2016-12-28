Fiji’s Potential In Primary Industries Sector
Fiji has a huge potential in its fisheries, forestry and agriculture sector.
Investment Fiji chief executive, Godo Müller-Teut says Fiji’s rich natural resources will go a long way in earning valuable foreign exchange for the country.
“If we look at our agriculture sector, there are opportunities in livestock farming, vegetable farming and bee farming to name a few,” he said.
“In our fisheries sector, there is a huge potential in the aquaculture sector such as seaweed, tilapia and prawn farming to name a few.
“There are more than 402,000 hectares of land suitable for agriculture in Fiji with very low cost of doing agriculture based business.
“Fiji also has a very large Exclusive Economic Zone which covers 1.29 million square kilometres of sea with large stocks of marine resources such as variety of tuna species.”
