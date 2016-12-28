Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Former Flying Fijian Wins Netball Award

Sekonaia Kalou.
December 28
13:32 2016
Former Vodafone Flying Fijian lock forward Sekonaia Kalou and Rejieli Navabale scooped the top awards during the Navosa Netball Association’s awards night at the True Blues Hotel, Sigatoka last Saturday.

Kalou took out the Best Male Player award while Navabale was named the Best Female player.

The 18-year-old hails from Nasaucoko Village in Navosa and plays for the Viti Mining Club. She was the club’s star player throughout the season and helped them won the title after a lapse of four years.

“I’m proud to win this Navosa Netball award for the first time,” she told SUNsports.

“It has been a double celebration for me after I passed my Year 13 exams and for also making the national under-20 squad.”

The Sigatoka Methodist High School student only wish was for her mum to be alive and celebrate her sporting achievement. “Mum passed away in October due to breast cancer and it was also before my Year 13 examinations.”

However, she is confident of continuing her sporting career and to represent the national netball team.

“That is my ultimate dream to make the cut. There is a lot of hard work required and I will be able to deliver the goods in due time,” she said.

Kalou, who is the co-captain of the champion Nadroga rugby side said, playing men’s netball during the off-season helps him keep his fitness on track.

The association executives have confirmed that the Navosa Netball annual general meeting is scheduled for March, 2017 where by a bonafide member will take over from the interim president.

 

AWARD WINNERS:

Best Female Player- Rejieli Navabale

Best Male Player- Sekonaia Kalou

2016 Champions- Viti Mining

2016 Runner Up- Salad Bowl Netball Club

Best Executive of the Year- Liviana Qalo

Umpire of the Year- Meuni Nabola

Miss Glamour- Jisoko Api Ratu

Disciplined Club of the Year- Malomalo

Men’s Club of the Year- Caginitoba

 

Feedback: leonec@fijisun.com.fj

 

