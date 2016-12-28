Ramend Raj with son Saiman Raj holding a photo of his late mother, Anil Anjali. Photo: Shalveer Aujla

It was a less-than-joyous Christmas for Ramend Raj, who was still coming to terms with the death of his wife, Anil Anjali. She died in a house fire a day after Diwali in Vitogo, Lautoka this year.

Mr Raj said that he missed the small special things his wife used to do for him during Christmas.

“She used to make her special goat curry for me every Christmas morning.

“My wife used to make whatever my kids wanted, but that did not happen this year,” he said.

The 61-year-old, in an emotional tone, said that the family did not do anything special this Christmas.

“We did not feast like before or even drink alcohol, because the house does not feel the same way without her,” said Mr Raj.

“I stayed home during Christmas remembering the good times we had.”

Mr Raj’s son, Saiman, said his mother always wanted to see all five of her children together every Christmas.

“She missed her eye clinic during Diwali, just so she could see all our family together.

“She always wanted all of us to stay together,” he said.

Saiman said that Christmas did not feel the same without his mother.

