Investigation In Fatal Road Accident Complete
Police have completed their investigations into a road accident which occurred in Kalokolevu Village, Naboro last week.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said: “The death register will be classified for the two victims because the cause of accident was due to the victim’s failure to stop at the junction which resulted in the unfortunate accident.”
In-laws Vijay Kumar, 68, and Rati Bhan, 58, were in a private car which collided with a Blue Gas Tanker just after Kalokolevu.
The two were rushing to Lami Town to buy ice cubes when the incident happened.
Mr Bhan was cremated on Monday at the Dignified Cremations at Adi Lady Davila Road in Davuilevu. Mr Kumar’s funeral service will be held at his home in Kalokolevu in Naboro, today.
Edited by Jonathan Bryce
