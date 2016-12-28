Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Investigation In Fatal Road Accident Complete

Investigation In Fatal Road Accident Complete
December 28
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Police have completed their investigations into a road accident which occurred in Kalokolevu Village, Naboro last week.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said: “The death register will be classified for the two victims because the cause of accident was due to the victim’s failure to stop at the junction which resulted in the unfortunate accident.”

In-laws Vijay Kumar, 68, and Rati Bhan, 58, were in a private car which collided with a Blue Gas Tanker just after Kalokolevu.

The two were rushing to Lami Town to buy ice cubes when the incident happened.

Mr Bhan was cremated on Monday at the Dignified Cremations at Adi Lady Davila Road in Davuilevu. Mr Kumar’s funeral service will be held at his home in Kalokolevu in Naboro, today.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback: shahani.mala@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

Tags
100 Catholic youths from Archdiocese of SuvaAna NaisoroPolice spokespersonRoad AccidentShahani Mala
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.