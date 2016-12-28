Islanders Chartered Government Vessels
Two Government vessels had been chartered by those in the maritime islands to spend Christmas in their villages.
The motor vessel (MV) Cagivou was chartered by the people of Maloku village, Moala, Lau last Friday.
The MV Iloilovatu was chartered to Rotuma last week Tuesday and later sailed to Vabea, Kadavu last Saturday.
Yesterday the MV Iloilovatu was chartered to Naroi, Moala, Lau while the MV Cagivou took government officials to Rotuma. According to the Government Shipping Services (GSS) director Josese Lawaniyasana the two vessels were available for charter are the Cagivou and Iloilovatu.
He said these vessels would be going back to the islands after New Year.
Meanwhile the people of Makadru village in Matuku who are residing in Viti Levu chartered the MV Brianna last Friday night.
They are coming back after New Year.
