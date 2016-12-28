Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Islanders Chartered Government Vessels

Islanders Chartered Government Vessels
December 28
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Two Government vessels had been chartered by those in the maritime islands to spend Christmas in their villages.

The motor vessel (MV) Cagivou was chartered by the people of Maloku village, Moala, Lau last Friday.

The MV Iloilovatu was chartered to Rotuma last week Tuesday and later sailed to Vabea, Kadavu last Saturday.

Yesterday the MV Iloilovatu was chartered to Naroi, Moala, Lau while the MV Cagivou took government officials to Rotuma. According to the Government Shipping Services (GSS) director Josese Lawaniyasana the two vessels were available for charter are the Cagivou and Iloilovatu.

He said these vessels would be going back to the islands after New Year.

Meanwhile the people of Makadru village in Matuku who are residing in Viti Levu chartered the MV Brianna last Friday night.

They are coming back after New Year.

Tags
FIJI NEWSGovernment Shipping Services (GSS) director Josese LawaniyasanaLauLusiana TuimaisalaMaloku villageMoalamotor vessel (MV) CagivouTwo Government vessels
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.