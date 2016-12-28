Fijian Barbarians 7s squad during their training session at Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour yesterday. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau

A member of Fiji men’s rugby sevens Olympic Games gold medal winning team has been dropped from the Fijian Barbarians 7s side.

Tough forward Apisai Domolailai was not included in the 16-member squad preparing for next month’s South American tour.

Fijian Barbarians 7s coach Josateki Savou told SUNsports yesterday that the Laselase villager from Nadroga is still recovering from a knee injury.

“Domolailai is yet to join us he is still going through rehab,” Savou said.

“He will not travel with the team for the Sudamerica tournament.”

The Sudamerica Rugby 7s tournament will be held in Argentina from January 6-7, next year while the Chile tournament will be from January 14-15.

In an earlier interview Domolailai said the injury was the reason why he opted out of the opening leg of the 2016/17 World Sevens Series.

Out of the 16 players selected at the end of training last week, three are members of the Vodafone Fijian Under-20 side. They are Frank Lomani, Serupepeli Turuva and Semisi Matawalu.

“We are happy with the performance of these young players, they are really standing out with their fitness level. They listen well to instructions and are really doing well in training.” Savou added.

The team are currently working on a few areas that they need to sharpen up before departing our shores next week Tuesday.

“We are currently working on our fitness, kickoffs, line-outs and trying to put together a game combination.

“We are also impressed with the player’s fitness level. They have picked up really well compared to our first week of training. We understand this is the festive season but we are proud of these boys’ efforts.”

The squad will be reduced to 12 before they leave for Argentina.

16-member squad;- Amenoni Nasilasila, Alifereti Veitokani, Josua Vici, Sevuloni Tawake, Timoci Sinate, Meli Rusa, Risiate, Tadulala, Seru Cavuilati, Levani Kurumudu, Mesulame Kunavula, Kalioni Nasoko, Serupepeli Turuva, Semisi Matawalu, Frank Lomani, Etika Tovilevu, Nacanieli Labalaba.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

