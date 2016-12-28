Roy Krishna of Wellington Phoenix controls the ball against Newcastle Jets at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle. Photo: Zimbio.

Vodafone national football captain Roy Krishna continues to shine for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League competition.

The Siberia native from Labasa set-up Phoenix goals as they played to a 2-2 draw against Newcastle Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium in a hard fought affair. Both teams were looking to make a push into the top half of the table- a win in this game would see the victor sit in fifth place.

For Newcastle they were seeking their third straight win, something they haven’t achieved since November 2013, while for Phoenix it was a chance to continue their form after former coach Ernie Merrick’s departure.

Chances went begging for both sides with Gui Finkler’s free kick in the early stages rebounding off the post with Krishna unable to convert a it bounced into his path, while Devante Clut and Andrew Hoole came closest for the Jets.

It was Kosta Barbarouses who broke the deadlock in the 35th minute with his first goal of the season, controlling the ball past two Jets defenders into the back of the net after being set up by Krishna as the first half ended 1-0 to the visitors.

Shortly after the break Andrew Hoole levelled the score, latching onto a Morten Nordstrand cross as he put the ball past Newcastle keeper Jack Duncan.

Their joy was short-lived as Kosta Barbarouses netted in the 50th minute, again set-up by Phoenix danger man Krishna, who waited for the Brazilian playmaker to stroll unmarked into the box for an easy tap in.

Despite looking dejected after conceding so quickly, a superb run by Andrew Nabbout turned Andrew Durante inside out before the Jets winger curled the ball beautifully past Glenn Moss to cap off a stunning play by the former Victory forward in the 62nd minute.

Nabbout came close to sealing a comeback win for Newcastle in the 88th minute only to have his shot rebound off the post as the intensely contested match ended 2-2 with the 24 year-old putting in a superb performance as he continued his hot form since making the move north. Interim Phoenix co-coach Chris Greenacre was more than happy to walk away with a point as they continued their unbeaten run.

“Conditions were tough for the boys, it was quite warm out there,” Greenacre told AAP.

“We’re just disappointed we took the lead twice and gave it up, but on reflection of the whole game the Jets probably edged it.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

