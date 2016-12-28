Letter Of The Month
Reverend Tugi’s first letter a winner
Fiji Sun’s letter writer of the week chose to write a letter in relation to COP23.
Fiji Council of Churches general secretary, 53-year-old Reverend Simione Tugi, was content about his win as this was his first letter to the editor.
In his winning letter titled ‘COP23 Work’ he wrote about how the Fiji Council of Churches stands by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his Government.
“This was my first letter and I am very lucky to win the letter of the week prize,” Reverend Tugi said.
“I was responding to the article in regards to the Chinese Ambassador’s donation to the Government.
“I was surprised I was the winner and all I can say is that I am blessed.”
Reverend Tugi said this was a stepping stone for him to write more letters in future.
“From this, I will certainly continue to write more letters to the editor.”
His winning letter was published in the Fiji Sun on Sunday December 18.
Reverend Tugi is also the Head of Security at Double Tree Resort by Hilton at Sonaisali Island, South of Nadi.
Edited by Paula Tuvuki
