Letters To The Editor, 28th, December, 2016

Letters to the Editor
December 28
12:14 2016
Fiji Baabas

Savenaca Vakaliwaliwa,

Surrey, BC, Canada

Congratulations to Fiji Baabas coach Josateki Savou, with the assistance of trainer and Fiji 7s interim coach Nacani Cawanibuka in preparing the Fiji Baabas side for the Sudamericas Rugby 7s tournament in January 2017.

Fiji Sevens fans would love to see our current Fiji 7s national team to be part of the Fiji Baabas training squad, as they also will be in action at the end of January 2017.

To pick and send out the best Fiji Baabas 7s team, it would be excellent to see them have warm up games with the Vodafone Fiji 7s team.

Whether it is Fiji Baabas or Vodafone Fiji Sevens team, we all want the best players picked to show the world that we are the world’s current champs of Sevens Rugby.

Vinaka coach Josateki Savou and the Fiji Baabas 7s team.

Go out and do Fiji proud.

 

 

Christmas day

Tomasi Boginiso,

Nasinu

While working on Christmas day and seeing not many people were drunk and just  enjoying  the real meaning of the Christmas made me happy as well.

People might have celebrated in so many other ways and in which ever they would have enjoyed it good to see that there was no hard cases of very brawl or any of those ugly fights, but everyone takes it a use family moment.

Hope it stays the same for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

But until then wish everyone a very happy new year.

 

 

Carpenters Motors

Savenaca Vakaliwaliwa,

Surrey, BC, Canada

Recently I had bought a second hand car from Autofield branch, Suva.

I needed lots of information and assistance in choosing the car of my choice because I lack knowledge on hybrid cars.

I was quite amazed the way the manager Asaf, came out of his way and facilitated the process.

I would like to publicly say thank you to you sir and your team for the exceptional customer service.

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

