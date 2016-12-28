Alipate Qetaki

Lawyer Alipate Qetaki has revealed that he and his family voted for Ro Teimumu Kepa in the 2014 general election.

The former general manager of the iTaukei Land Trust Board made the revelation in a Facebook posting.

Responding to the posting, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said last night: “I’m not surprised. If he is against the reforms, he should not have applied and accepted the GM post… not very loyal person…liu muri, not straight.

“These are bureaucrats we don’t need…they should put politics aside…and everyone knew that he was against Government and Government policies and was the reason his contract was not renewed.”

Mr Qetaki said he would like to help SODELPA if it was interested.

This is the first time that Mr Qetaki has come out openly to state his political affiliation after he left TLTB. It confirms that some civil servants in positions held anti-Government views.

Government has long suspected this has been why some of its reforms and service delivery are slow to be implemented.

Mr Qetaki was responding to some people who were wary of his contribution in an anti-Government social media forum because they were not sure about his political affiliation.

Mr Bainimarama appointed Mr Qetaki TLTB general manager in 2008. Mr Qetaki’s two terms ended in 2014, but was kept to help facilitate the appointment of his successor. He also reapplied for one more term, but was unsuccessful. He was replaced by Tevita Kuruvakadua.

Mr Qetaki said: “I am not a member of SODELPA or the Congress. But I voted with my family in the last general elections for Ro Teimumu Kepa. At present I have resolved to advance the iTaukei cause.

“I will see where it will take me and will not be deterred or discouraged or demotivated by self- professed interests who think they “own” and have a “monopoly” on the iTaukei issues.

“I have served the iTaukei people and Fiji for over 39 years and am proud and humbled by what I have done. My time at the TLTB was challenging and I cannot thank the Lord enough for the strength and courage that I was given at that time. For Tui Savu and his mates- You will never ever appreciate what I am saying because you are ‘blinded’. And further, I do not owe them an apology or explanation. I have insights, information, knowledge, experience, skills and competencies that I want to assist SODELPA with, by value adding , if the party is interested. I am not applying to stand for the general elections. I am only interested in having a change in the governance and leadership of this beloved country and assist my community and people of Nacobua, Namata achieve their dreams and aspirations….”

But Mr Bainimarama said: “He says he’s fighting for indigenous rights. Who does he think I am fighting for?

“I have done more for the indigenous in one week than all his efforts in 39 years…because it’s all misguided…racist, and the whole reason why the iTaukei never advanced in the last 50 years.”

Mr Qetaki served in various senior civil service positions because of his legal background. He also served as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice in Laisenia Qarase’s interim government. He also served in Sitiveni Rabuka’s administration after the 1987 military coup from May to September.

