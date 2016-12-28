These kids are stuck in the hospital and it’s the festive season so we thought of making their Christmas a little bit brighter

The Nadi New Horizons Rotaract Club distributed 50 gift and fruit baskets in Children’s wards at Lautoka and Nadi hospital.

President of the club, Bulou Vereivalu, said the initiative was in line with one of the pillars of the Rotary Club which was Childcare and Health.

Rotaract is a Rotary sponsored organisation with members aged 18 to 30.

“These kids are stuck in the hospital and it’s the festive season so we thought of making their Christmas a little bit brighter,” she said.

“This year we are concentrating on gifts and fruit baskets that would be distributed to children.

“We prepared 50 fruit baskets and gifts, 17 were distributed in Lautoka Hospital while the rest would be distributed around Nadi,” she said.

One of the parents, Maria Marama, whose child was admitted at Lautoka Hospital, said the gifts really cheered her daughter up as she was scheduled for surgery.

“These gifts and fruits made the children happy, Susana asked for fruits instantly when she saw it,” she said.

Another parent, Lesi Ranati, said that she felt her Christmas was becoming more cheerful when she saw the Rotaract Club distributing toys to her baby.

“Christmas was dull at first, but it is shaping up now because of the gifts and fruit baskets my baby received from the Rotaract Club,” she said.

Ms Vereivalu said this was a yearly initiative.

“Every year we get together around Christmas and pick a project to do that people could benefit from,” she said.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

Feedback: sonal.singh@fijisun.com.fj