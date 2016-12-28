Shame, Shame.
Coconut wireless
December 28
11:06 2016
People leaving behind tonnes of rubbish at My Suva Park after using the area in recent days for picnics etc should be ashamed of themselves.
Do people not have any pride in their capital and the facilities now provided for them?
Jokester of the Year award
And, the Jokester of the Year award goes to Cathy Wong- Fiji’s Rio Chef de Mission. Her most recent ‘award’ and comments on this have got to be a joke!
Something fishy
Word on the street is that a certain somebody is not playing fair and employees are not being paid for overtime in cash but expected to take time off.
But, even time off is spent at office. Hmm something fishy!!!
- Coconut Wireless is edited by Maraia Vula from contributions by Jyoti Pratibha.
