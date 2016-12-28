Fiji Sun Deputy Sports Editor Anasilini Ratuva at State House covering a sports function.

Anasilini Ratuva has been recognised for her outstanding coverage of the Rio Olympics. The recognition came from her peers, who know good sports journalism when they see it.

Ms Ratuva, our Deputy Sports Editor, was amongst Fiji Sun staff members receiving special recognition awards at an end-of-year thanksgiving lunch for staff.

The citation to her award, written by Managing Editor Sports Leone Cabenatabua, said she blew away the competition with her daily unmatched top-level coverage from Rio.

It said: “Despite being alone against three senior journalists from Fiji Times in Rio, she filed more and better copy which was recognised even by the journalists over at our competition.

“The type of sports journalist others wished they had. Smart. Constantly Committed. Knowledgeable. Worth three of the competition.”

Simply the best.

 Ms Ratuva is one of three Fiji Sun sports journalists who have been taking part in international programmes promoting the role of women in sport, and women in sports journalism.

These have been supported by the Oceania National Olympic Committees and the Australian Pacific Women in News and Sport project.

