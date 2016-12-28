Single Lane For Lami Bridge Work Today
Fiji Roads Authority is advising all travellers in the greater Suva Area that the Lami Bridge on Queens Road by the Lami Harbour Point Shopping Complex is scheduled for maintenance work today from 9am to 5pm
FRA is advising motorists that traffic will be reduced to single lane on the bridge during this time and some delays should be expected.
The bridge will reopen to two lanes as soon as the maintenance work is completed.
Source: Fiji Roads Authority
Feedback: jyotip@fijisun.com.fj
