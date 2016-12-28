Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SPORTS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Speight: No More 7s

Speight: No More 7s
Apenisa Seniloli (left) with Henry Speight in Bau yesterday. Photo: Apenisa Seniloli
December 28
13:56 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Fijian born-Australian Wallabies and ACT Brumbies rugby winger Henry Speight is excited to be back home. Speight jetted into the country last Wednesday to spend his Christmas holidays with his family in the chiefly island of Bau.

“I’m so excited to be in the country especially after Fiji’s Olympic gold medal victory,” Speight told SUNsports yesterday.

“Since I left Fiji ten years ago I have been coming home every year to spend my Christmas and New Year. This year’s celebration is more exciting because Fiji won the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal and this is a perfect time to celebrate with my family and friends. It feels good to be at home and I’m enjoying my holidays so far with my family and friends.”

The 28-year-old, Wainibuka native from Tailevu had his fair share of injuries this year. He was earlier ruled out of the Australian 7s team for the Olympics but recovered remarkably and was named a non-travelling reserve to Rio. Last month he regained his spot in the Wallabies run-on team during their Europe tour.

“I’m done with sevens now and I want to concentrate on fifteens rugby next year with the Brumbies and Wallabies. But for now my focus is on the Brumbies and the upcoming Super Rugby competition.”

Speight featured prominently for the Australian 7s side during the 2015/16 World Sevens Series. He will be leaving the country next week.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  ritesh.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Fiji HolidaysHenry SpeightNo More 7sRugby Australia
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.