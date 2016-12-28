Speight: No More 7s
Fijian born-Australian Wallabies and ACT Brumbies rugby winger Henry Speight is excited to be back home. Speight jetted into the country last Wednesday to spend his Christmas holidays with his family in the chiefly island of Bau.
“I’m so excited to be in the country especially after Fiji’s Olympic gold medal victory,” Speight told SUNsports yesterday.
“Since I left Fiji ten years ago I have been coming home every year to spend my Christmas and New Year. This year’s celebration is more exciting because Fiji won the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal and this is a perfect time to celebrate with my family and friends. It feels good to be at home and I’m enjoying my holidays so far with my family and friends.”
The 28-year-old, Wainibuka native from Tailevu had his fair share of injuries this year. He was earlier ruled out of the Australian 7s team for the Olympics but recovered remarkably and was named a non-travelling reserve to Rio. Last month he regained his spot in the Wallabies run-on team during their Europe tour.
“I’m done with sevens now and I want to concentrate on fifteens rugby next year with the Brumbies and Wallabies. But for now my focus is on the Brumbies and the upcoming Super Rugby competition.”
Speight featured prominently for the Australian 7s side during the 2015/16 World Sevens Series. He will be leaving the country next week.
