Tamanivalu Returns To New Zealand
Seta Tamanivalu (kneeling) is farewelled by his relatives at Yasawa-i-rara.
December 28
13:22 2016
Fijian-born All Blacks centre Seta Tamanivalu has returned to New Zealand after celebrating Christmas at his village in Yasawa-i-rara.
“Hate saying goodbye to the family- till next time,” Tamanivalu said as he bid farewell.
During his stay, Tamanivalu also visited his older sister Amelia’s grave.
“We lost her couple years ago. Love you and miss you Sis,” he tweeted.
Tamanivalu was earlier welcomed at the Assemblies of God (AOG) International Rescue Centre in Lautoka where he acknowledged God’s blessings and provisions on his rugby career.
He is joining the Crusaders in next year’s Super Rugby competition and will be here when they take on the Chiefs on May 19, 2017.
