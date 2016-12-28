From left: Tropik Wood Industries executive chairman, Faiz Khan, Vodafone’s Head of Enterprise Development, Antonio Kitione, Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Investment Fiji CEO, Godo Müller- Teut. Photo: INVESTMENT FIJI

Vodafone’s ATH foundation has over the last 22 years invested to a tune of $22 million to assist the local communities.

This selfless effort by Vodafone Fiji was recognised during the 2016 Westpac Prime Minister’s International Business Awards when the company won the Socially Responsible Business of the Year Award.

The Award recognized Vodafone Fiji for demonstrating a successful commitment in managing their social, environmental and financial obligations.

The Award recognises the need to engage businesses more broadly in the sustainability challenge.

Vodafone’s chief commercial officer, Ronald Prasad, said this recognition reflects the importance of good work the ATH Foundation does in the community.

“Some of the notable programmes we have done is World of Difference and we have got Red Alert which is used in times of disasters,” he said.

“We have other small programmes as well such as screening children in schools for hearing and sight impairment, distribution of disability equipment, the bridging of digital divide by providing rural schools with PCs, laptops and tablets.”

Mr Prasad said social corporate responsibility is a critical part of Vodafone Fiji’s core business plan.

“We are very happy and pleased that these efforts have been recognised,” he said.

“We are very passionate about our customers and products and equally passionate about our vanua which is the environment within which we operate. So whatever we do, we need to ensure that its sustainable.

Vodafone ATH Foundation operates as an independent arm of the company with its own mandate.

The Socially Responsible Business of the year was proudly sponsored by Tropik Wood Industries.