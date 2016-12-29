Source: investment fiji

2016 Westpac Prime Minister’s International Business Awards has been hailed as a success. Investment Fiji chief executive, Godo Müller-Teut says the event was a great accomplishment.

“It was an event that was well attended, we had over 550 attendees comprising of Fiji’s most innovative companies and prominent business houses,” Mr Müller-Teut said.

It was the maiden year for the awards after it was revamped from what was known Prime Minister’s Exporter of the Year Award.

This year’s Awards had 12 different categories that were inclusive of all the sectors of the economy.

The focus of the revamp was to move away from broader categorization awards to awarding companies within their individual fields of excellence.

Mr Müller-Teut expressed his appreciation to the participants, the winners as well as sponsors of the Awards.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Attorney-General and Minister for Economy the Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum for gracing the occasion with his presence.

“The Prime Minister’s International Business Awards celebrate Fijian business success by providing an opportunity for Fijian businesses to benchmark performance, build capability, inspire to innovate, showcase service excellence, support job creation and boost employee morale,” Mr Müller- Teut said.

Mr Müller-Teut says the inaugural awards was about rewarding the companies on what they really achieve and excel at.

“Whether it is innovation, ecommerce or social responsibility, all of those areas are outmost importance to us,” he said.

“We now have a mix of companies from small to large that won these awards. I am very proud of all of them. Each category of the Awards has its own benefits and merits.”

Over 50 applications were received in this year’s Awards with judges working independently to ensure winners were selected in a fair and unbiased process.

Reflecting on the success of this year Awards, Mr Müller-Teut succinctly confirmed that the Fiji Made Campaign will be at the heart of the Awards next year.

“We want to make sure that we not only talk about international success, but we also want to showcase international success and the Fiji Made Campaign spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry Trade and Tourism is at the forefront of this endeavor,” he said.

The future is bright for Fijian business, and the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards will continue to challenge companies to think creatively, innovatively and inclusively; and provide accolade to those at the forefront of Fiji’s economic development.