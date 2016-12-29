Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Alleged Robber Fronts Court

December 29
11:00 2016
A 23-year-old woman appeared at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday charged with aggravated robbery.

The case was called before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

It is alleged that on December 26, Leba Bale Tuiloma used force on Maria Buresea and stole items valued at $850.

Police prosecutor Corporal Caroline Fisher objected to the verbal bail application by the accused.

She told the court that a formal application was to be filed.

Tuiloma represented herself and will be appearing later today for a formal bail application.

 

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

