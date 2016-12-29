Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Alleged Robbers Bailed

Alleged Robbers Bailed
Court
December 29
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Two men charged with aggravated robbery were bailed by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

It is alleged that on December 26, Semesa Buimaiwai, 22, and Denesio Daunivutia, 33, used force on one, Joel Sidal and stole items worth $530.

Daunivutia is also charged with one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in a Police Community Post.

Their bails were granted but on very strict conditions.

Buimaiwai is to report to the Nausori Police Station every Saturday between 6am and 6pm.

Daunivutia is to report to the Totogo Police Station every Saturday.

Both the accused have a curfew imposed on them from 7pm to 6am.

Their bail bond is set at $500.

The case was transferred to the Suva High Court. It was adjourned to January 20, 2017.

 

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.