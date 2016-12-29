Alleged Robbers Bailed
Two men charged with aggravated robbery were bailed by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.
It is alleged that on December 26, Semesa Buimaiwai, 22, and Denesio Daunivutia, 33, used force on one, Joel Sidal and stole items worth $530.
Daunivutia is also charged with one count each of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in a Police Community Post.
Their bails were granted but on very strict conditions.
Buimaiwai is to report to the Nausori Police Station every Saturday between 6am and 6pm.
Daunivutia is to report to the Totogo Police Station every Saturday.
Both the accused have a curfew imposed on them from 7pm to 6am.
Their bail bond is set at $500.
The case was transferred to the Suva High Court. It was adjourned to January 20, 2017.
Edited by Caroline Ratucadra
