Alleged Taxi Permit Scams Worries Police

December 29
11:00 2016
The number of complaints received about unknown persons claiming to secure taxi permits for people is a worry for the Police.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, said the concern was that complaints were being received greatly.

She said the complaints were mainly from the Southern, Eastern and West Divisions.

“While we are not in a position to give the statistics at this time, as we will need to get it from respective stations, we can say that it is a concern which is why we had raised our concerns earlier on.”

The Fiji Taxi Union, general secretary, Rishi Ram, said he also had people call him to tell him about the alleged scam.

“We are worried that people are actually falling for this alleged scam and losing handsome amount of money in the hands of the perpetrators,” Mr Ram said.

Mr Ram has cautioned members of the public not to fall for such deceptive traps, but do things the right and legal way, should they wish to obtain taxi permits.
Edited by Maraia Vula

Feedback:  arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

 

 

