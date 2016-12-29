Buca Bay Road Reseal Completed
Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) has resealed the remaining 1.6 kilometres of Buca Bay Road in Vanua Levu.
Contracted by Fiji Roads Authority to maintain the sealed and unsealed road networks in the North, FHH has now completed resealing the left over sections in Nasiaceva and Nukubalavu.
“A one-coat seal was added to the existing road surface to ensure that the road lasts for a number of years,” said FHH Labasa Depot Sealing supervisor, Anil Genda.
The remaining resealing of Buca Bay Road, he said, completed the 15 kilometres of work programmed for the road.
“The work was done in segments from September and it is part of the FRA and FHH road maintenance programme for the Northern Division.”
Source: Fulton Hogan Hiways
