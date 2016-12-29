Most sugar cane farms in the low lying areas of Rakiraki have been uprooted as a result of heavy flooding last week.

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive, Sundresh Chetty, along with his team, is currently doing farm visitations in Rakiraki to assess the damage caused by flooding in the cane fields.

Mr Chetty said apart from Rakiraki, no complaints have been received so far by farmers in other districts that incurred damage in canefields.

“This is a preliminary assessment and a team will again be deployed after New Year to further assess the damage in the canefields,” Mr Chetty said.

He has urged the farmers to report to the Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Sector offices if they have incurred any damage in their cane fields.

“Mostly the farmers, who had previously incurred such damage as a result of calamity, were assisted in terms of finance through the Ministry of Sugar,” Mr Chetty said.

“And from this assessment we will also process applications.”

But Mr Chetty has clarified that farmers who need assistance must register their complaints at the FSC Sector offices in order to comply with the process and procedures of application.

At the same time, he said stressed that farmers must take control of the weeds as the rainy season has begun in order to keep their cane fields free from weeds sprouting increasingly.

EDITED BY: RACHNA LAL

