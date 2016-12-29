Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Coconut Wireless, 29th December 2016

River challenges

Boat operators in the Rewa River are having to learn quickly  and know the shallow patches after the recent floods. Silt deposited by floodwaters has virtually changed the routes the operators follow.

In one spot, the operators stop the engine because it is too shallow and use a pole to move the boat into the deep end before the engine is restarted.

It’s time for another dredging operation.

 

Sign of times?

A team from the SODELPA party office visited the people of Tikina Tokaimalo, Ra, surveying the damage caused by the Tropical Depression TD04F.

Their comment: “We are just responding to your cry for assistance, a hand up following TD04F, we will assist those who need assistance, we are not concerned with how you voted at the last General Elections.”

But, as someone commented, are they concerned about how people vote in the fast approaching 2018 general elections?

 

December dates

December is not only closely associated with Christmas but the numerous weddings taking place.

Certainly the best time of the year for some businesses.

 

Qarase at work

So where is former PM Laisenia Qarase these days?

Those social media sites friendly to his views have posted up: Forever the hard worker. Clearing up around the newly reopened Qalitu Enterprises Supermarket in Lomaloma, Vanuablalavu.Turaga Tui Kobuca Laisenia Qarase.

 

 

