Mesake Dole (right) is joined by team mate Temo Mayanavanua on the fitness cycle.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

Nadogo, Macuata native Mesake Doge believes 2017 will be a tougher year as players battle for spots in the Vodafone Flying Fijians team.

The 23-year old is in the Telecom Warriors extended squad preparing for the 2017 Pacific Rugby Challenge which will be held in Suva on March 10, 14, 18.

“2017 will not be easy for me,”he said.

“Apart from the PRC there are other important tournaments, the Pacific Nations Cup, National Rugby Championships in Australia and test matches in June.

“As a local player, competition will be hard for me but nothing is impossible. I just do my part and I leave the rest to God.”

The former Queen Victoria School student tagged 2016 a successful year following his debut for the Vodafone Flying Fijians team during the PNC.

“Making it into the Warriors and the Flying Fijians is a very big achievement for me and I just give God the glory and honour.

“This year I went through a lot of struggles, I got injured but I always tell myself that behind these difficulties there’s always reward at the end.”

The tight-head prop commended his mother’s support towards his rugby career.

“My dad Sairusi Doge died in 2014 and it’s just my mum Tavaita looking after all the eight siblings and as a retired teacher she always encourages me to be honest and work hard towards achieving my goal.

“I want to achieve more in 2017 and also signed an overseas contract.”

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback: anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj