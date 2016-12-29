Housing Assistance Second Phase Launched
The second phase of the Help for Homes Initiative was launched in Nayavu Village, Wainibuka, yesterday.
Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said: “We are concentrating on the areas that were not assisted in Phase One.”
Mrs Vuniwaqa said it was important to make sure those who suffered severely during Tropical Cyclone Winston would be at the top of the service scheme.
“We are clarifying a lot of matters particularly the declaration of the signings,” she said.
She said they have already prosecuted people who have made false declarations, which is why it was very important for people to understand what they are signing.
There are eight teams operating and another eight on standby for the Phase Two TC Winston’s Housing Assistance.
Ms Vuniwaqa said the Government has eliminated two hardware companies that did not have a good record with their supplies in relation to Phase One.
The six approved retailers to be part of the second tranche are:
Kasabias Limited
Dayals Sawmillers Ltd
CBS Power Solutions Fiji Ltd
Rakiraki Hardware
Haroon’s Hardware
Refrigeration Electrical Services Ltd
Edited by Paula Tuvuki
Feedback: selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment