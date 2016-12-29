Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Impressing Baber

Impressing Baber
Fijian barbarians sevens team during training at Uprising ground yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.
December 29
11:00 2016
Masivesi Dakuwaqa aims to step up during the 2016/2017 World Sevens Series which resumes in Wellington on January 28-29.

Dubbed as ‘Sharkie’, he feels it will be another challenge as new coach Gareth Baber arrives on Tuesday.

“When Baber comes in, it will be a different story,”Dakuwaqa said.

“This year’s achievement will be history I will have to move a level up with my performance and try to impress Baber.

“I will have to prove myself to him.”

Following the conclusion of the 2015/2016 series, the Cakova, Moala, Lau native has identified areas they he will need to work on for 2017.

“I will have to up my line breaks, tackles and especially my fitness,” he added.

The Fijian Olympian is currently recovering from a knee injury he sustained during the Cape Town Sevens.

“I’m just doing light gym work,” he added.

“I’m proud of my achievement this year but winning gold in the Olympics is just the start of better things to come.”

Fiji is grouped alongside current series leader South Africa, Australia and Japan in Pool B.

12 Barbarians today

The Fijian Barbarians 7s final 12-member squad for the Sudamerica Rugby Sevens tournament will be announced today.

The tournament will be held in Argentina on January 6-7 and Chile on January 14-15.

Coach Josateki Savou confirmed Etika Tovilevu is likely to be dropped.

“Tovilevu has yet to join camp, he is still sick after the first week of training,”he said.

The tournament will feature teams from Argentina, USA, Canada, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia and Fiji and will be played on January 6-7 in Argentina and January 14-15 in Chile.

The side is working on game combinations in the final week of preparation.

“We are currently working on our fitness, kickoffs, lineouts and trying new combination.”

The 15 players will break camp tomorrow and return on Sunday before departing on Tuesday.

 

Edited by Osea Bola

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

Gareth BaberMasivesi Dakuwaqa
