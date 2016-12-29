Sitiveni Lalibuli. Photo: Josaia Ralago

Sitiveni Lalibuli officially retired yesterday after he turned 61.

The former Roko Tui Macuata said: “It has been great serving in this post and for the people of Macuata.”

Mr Lalibuli has been an employed at the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs since 1976, working for the Bua and Macuata provincial councils.

His main message to the iTaukei people is live within your means and learn to invest.

“If there is something I would like to urge the iTaukei people is that we should realise that our wealth is in our land, let us farm the land and make use of it,” he said.

“We have a lot of resources which have been made available to us by God so let us utilise it well.

“Secondly, I am urging people to invest more, whether it be in the Fiji National Provident Fund, Fijian Holdings Limited or in any other institution, but let us save more money and spend less.”

Mr Lalibuli climbed through the ranks from assistant treasurer for the Bua Provincial Council, treasurer, Assistant Roko Tui Bua and then Roko Tui Bua in 2000. It was not until 2009 that he got transferred to Macuata to occupy the Roko Tui Macuata post.

“Let us value our ties within our relatives and not money.

“More money can be earned from the resources that we have compared to the one’s we most often fight for.

“I for one bear witness to the advantages gained from farming and now that I am retired, I will be a full time farmer,” he said.

Mr Lalibuli had his contract extended by the Government after he turned 55 in 2010.

Ravuama Naceba is currently acting as the Roko Tui Macuata on the post.

