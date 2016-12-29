Laucala Island Resort has become the sole resort not only in Fiji but in Australia and South Pacific to be featured on the annual Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List.

The Resort found itself a place in the list of 100 best properties in the world by the top luxury and lifestyle travel magazine this year.

Laucala Island Resort managing director, Christoph Ganster, said this was not only a recognition for the property to be the most exclusive private island in the world on the map, but also for Fiji as a tourism destination.

“To be featured on the annual Condé Nast Traveler’s Gold List is a great testimony, as it highlights the best 100 properties throughout the world, which stand for luxury, service, incredible culinary experiences, unique locations,” he said.

Mr Ganster said this was very rewarding considering the devastation that the property went through after Tropical Cyclone Winston, which led to the shut- down of the Resort until July.

“We re-opened on July 1 and have seen a strong demand during July, August, September and early October as well as during the festive season.”

Celebrities holiday on the Island

Nevertheless, the devastation did not stop various world famous Hollywood celebrities from visiting the Island.

“We are privileged to have many celebrities stay with us, who talk very highly about Laucala,” Mr Ganster stated.

He said this was possible with the total privacy pre and post any guest visits.

“We do not speak about them as most choose our Private Island to get away from their vibrant and busy live,” he said.

“It is however not a secret that several guests have posted on social media about their stay with us.”

The most recent visit was made by the famous Hollywood singer and actor, Ludacris with his wife.

Moreover, Mr Ganster acknowledged the work and friendliness of the staff who have maintained the resort’s pride.

Resort development, upgrade

He said post cyclone devastation, the resort upgraded all guest villas, public areas as well as back of house areas with their farm operation and hydroponics being fully re-established.

The main focus was the rehabilitation of the vegetation and all landscaping areas of our 12 square kilometre large Island.

In addition, Mr Ganster said, 2017 should be a successful year as they already had promising bookings.

“We will focus on further enhancing our unique quest experiences and will stay true to our concept is vital,” he said.

Laucala Island Resort, on Monday was also listed as one of the top honeymoon destinations by a famous Facebook page, Brides.

