Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Murder Accused Denied Bail

Murder Accused Denied Bail
Murder accused Imshad Izraal Ali outside court. Photo: Ronald Kumar
December 29
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A murder accused who allegedly killed his partner was denied bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The case was called before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

Magistrate Mua while reading the bail ruling said that accused, Imshad Izraal Ali, in his submissions had said that he was getting threatening calls from the deceased’s family while he was in India getting his treatment.

It was further mentioned in court that Ali was afraid and that was why he failed to return to Fiji.

Ali’s defence lawyer, Patrick Kumar had stated in the bail application that the accused was suffering from a serious health condition and that the food in the remand centre was not right for his health.

Police prosecutor, Constable Walter Taito, had opposed bail in his submission and stated that the offence of murder was serious.

It is alleged that on November 1, 2009, at Howell Road, Ali allegedly murdered his partner.

The case would be transferred to High Court.

The case was adjourned to January 9 for mention.

 

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback:  jessica.gounder@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Imshad Izraal Alimurder accusedSuva Magistrates’ Court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.