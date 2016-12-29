Murder Accused Denied Bail
A murder accused who allegedly killed his partner was denied bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.
The case was called before Magistrate Makereta Mua.
Magistrate Mua while reading the bail ruling said that accused, Imshad Izraal Ali, in his submissions had said that he was getting threatening calls from the deceased’s family while he was in India getting his treatment.
It was further mentioned in court that Ali was afraid and that was why he failed to return to Fiji.
Ali’s defence lawyer, Patrick Kumar had stated in the bail application that the accused was suffering from a serious health condition and that the food in the remand centre was not right for his health.
Police prosecutor, Constable Walter Taito, had opposed bail in his submission and stated that the offence of murder was serious.
It is alleged that on November 1, 2009, at Howell Road, Ali allegedly murdered his partner.
The case would be transferred to High Court.
The case was adjourned to January 9 for mention.
Edited by Caroline Ratucadra
Feedback: jessica.gounder@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment