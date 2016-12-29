Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Police Call Off Search For 22-year-old Missing Man

Police Call Off Search For 22-year-old Missing Man
Nemia Cakauvatu.
December 29
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The search for missing fisherman , Nemia Cakauvatu, of Dranikula Village in Galoa, has been called off, Police say.

The 22-year-old father to be went out fishing with the other villagers last Wednesday, but they returned without him.

The villagers in the area did not give up and continued the search until it was officially called off.

A memorial service for Mr Cakauvatu will be conducted at the village tomorrow at 2pm.

The search team had only found the blue sulu that Mr Cakauvatu had wrapped around his waist while fishing on the day he went missing.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said: “We have explored all possible avenues in conducting the search.

“It is unfortunate that it turned out negative so far, and we have to make the decision to call off the search.”

A villager who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “Christmas was just a normal day for us because we were at sea searching for our missing child.

“This is a heart-breaking way to farewell 2016.

“He will always be remembered,” he said.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback: selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Ana NaisoroDranikula VillageMissing ManNemia CakauvatuPolicePolice spokespersonsearch
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.