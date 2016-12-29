Police Call Off Search For 22-year-old Missing Man
The search for missing fisherman , Nemia Cakauvatu, of Dranikula Village in Galoa, has been called off, Police say.
The 22-year-old father to be went out fishing with the other villagers last Wednesday, but they returned without him.
The villagers in the area did not give up and continued the search until it was officially called off.
A memorial service for Mr Cakauvatu will be conducted at the village tomorrow at 2pm.
The search team had only found the blue sulu that Mr Cakauvatu had wrapped around his waist while fishing on the day he went missing.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said: “We have explored all possible avenues in conducting the search.
“It is unfortunate that it turned out negative so far, and we have to make the decision to call off the search.”
A villager who spoke on the condition of anonymity said: “Christmas was just a normal day for us because we were at sea searching for our missing child.
“This is a heart-breaking way to farewell 2016.
“He will always be remembered,” he said.
