Power Pole Falls, Lucky Escapes
A broken power pole fell on the Kings Road Highway in Laqere, Nasinu, yesterday.
Had it fallen the other direction tragedy could have struck.
Nearby resident Jitendra Prasad said: “We were lucky the pole didn’t fall towards our house, it could have killed someone.”
Mr Prasad saw how the fallen power pole fell infront of his house.
The 54-year-old said luckily no pedestrians were on the roadside.
He said he has been living at Laqere for over 14 years and the pole has been there for quite some time.
“The pole rotted that’s why it fell,” Mr Prasad claimed.
Mr Prasad added that there was a bus that stopped infront of where the pole fell. “Fortunately it missed the bus.
“The power lines fell next to the bus, but no one was injured,” he said.
The fallen power pole also caused a major traffic.
When the Fiji Sun team arrived at the scene, there was power outage in the area.
Fiji Electricity Authority is yet to comment on the issue.
Edited by Maraia Vula
Feedback: selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj
