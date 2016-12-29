Fiji Airways A330 parked at the Nadi International Airport tarmac.

The Fiji Commerce Commission (“Commission”) is an independent statutory body that promotes effective competition and informed markets, encourages fair trading practices, protects consumers and businesses from restrictive trade practices and controls prices of regulated industries and other markets where competition is lessened or limited.

The International Air Navigation Service charge (also called En-route charge) is applied to all international route serviced aircrafts flying in Nadi Flight Information Region (FIR), whether landing or not.

Airports Fiji Limited (AFL) made a submission to the Commission seeking an increase in the Air Navigation Service Fees indicating the willingness to upgrade air Navigations systems.

In recognising the spirit and intention of Commerce Commission Act 2010 to ensure procedural fairness, the Commission notified the airlines and the other industry stakeholders on the proposal of AFL and sought their comments and suggestions.

The Commission used qualitative and quantitative methodologies to analyse the information and carried out the review by making reference to; the financial position of AFL, best industry practices in other countries and aligning the policies with that of the interest of all Fijians.

Based on the submission made by AFL and Commission’s independent research and computation of the International Air Navigation Services Charge has been reviewed and Commission has granted an increase in International Air Navigation Service Charge (En-route service fee Per Unit) from $5.87 to $ 9.51 VEP.

The increase in International Air Navigation Service Charge is granted to improve AFL’s ability to carry out much needed infrastructure development.

The increase will also allow AFL to continue providing competitive remuneration to its specialised aeronautical staff to mitigate the risk of poaching and improve service delivery.

The modernisation of Fiji’s international airports is Fijian government’s priority, as such; the increase will allow AFL to pursue important capital investments in upgrading of the air navigation systems.

