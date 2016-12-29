Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Woman Saves Girl

Woman Saves Girl
Police officers at the scene of the incident in Labasa Town. Photo: Josaia Ralago INSET:Newamai Lala carrying her two-year-old namesake who suffered slight bruises to her right foot following the accident yesterday. Photo: Josaia Ralago
December 29
11:00 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quick action by a woman yesterday saved her  granddaughter from being crushed by bus on Labasa’s main street.

Meresiana Francis, 66, of Wailevu Village in Labasa, literally put her body on the line.

Last night she was recovering at Labasa Hospital from injuries she received when she was hit by the bus.

“It happened so quickly. All I thought of was my granddaughter. My first instinct was to push her out of reach of the bus.

“I was unlucky, I got hit,” she said as she described the terrible ordeal.

Meresiana Francis, of Wailevu Village in Labasa, said she was on her way to buy things for her granddaughter when the freak incident occurred.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Ms Francis said she had just gotten off the bus at a pedestrian crossing and was making her way to the other side when the same bus hit her.

She said the traffic light had turned from red to green and the bus moved forward before she could escape.

Ms Francis said she fell on the ground when the bus hit her and she remembered the bus going on top of her. It was then that she screamed for the bus driver to stop.

“The tyres had just gone over a part of my right ankle when I started screaming for the bus to stop,” she said.

“The bus stopped and I was rushed to the hospital with my granddaughter. They had to carry me as I just could not walk anymore and some women in the bus accompanied us to the hospital.”

Ms Francis said a part of her ankle bone was slightly crushed and with some other minor injuries.

“What I am most thankful for is that my granddaughter was not physically injured or that neither of us lost our lives.”

Ms Francis has 22 grandchildren.

Newamai Lala  was with her because her mother was in Samoa on work purposes.

The  bus driver has been questioned and released as investigations continue.

Edited by Maraia Vula

Feedback: josaia.ralaga@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Meresiana FrancisWailevu VillageWoman Saves Girl
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"Everything we did was for our country we knew that we have to prove ourselves to be the best."
Osea Tagicakibaul
Retired Staff Sergeant

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.