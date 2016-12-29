Police officers at the scene of the incident in Labasa Town. Photo: Josaia Ralago INSET:Newamai Lala carrying her two-year-old namesake who suffered slight bruises to her right foot following the accident yesterday. Photo: Josaia Ralago

Quick action by a woman yesterday saved her granddaughter from being crushed by bus on Labasa’s main street.

Meresiana Francis, 66, of Wailevu Village in Labasa, literally put her body on the line.

Last night she was recovering at Labasa Hospital from injuries she received when she was hit by the bus.

“It happened so quickly. All I thought of was my granddaughter. My first instinct was to push her out of reach of the bus.

“I was unlucky, I got hit,” she said as she described the terrible ordeal.

Meresiana Francis, of Wailevu Village in Labasa, said she was on her way to buy things for her granddaughter when the freak incident occurred.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Ms Francis said she had just gotten off the bus at a pedestrian crossing and was making her way to the other side when the same bus hit her.

She said the traffic light had turned from red to green and the bus moved forward before she could escape.

Ms Francis said she fell on the ground when the bus hit her and she remembered the bus going on top of her. It was then that she screamed for the bus driver to stop.

“The tyres had just gone over a part of my right ankle when I started screaming for the bus to stop,” she said.

“The bus stopped and I was rushed to the hospital with my granddaughter. They had to carry me as I just could not walk anymore and some women in the bus accompanied us to the hospital.”

Ms Francis said a part of her ankle bone was slightly crushed and with some other minor injuries.

“What I am most thankful for is that my granddaughter was not physically injured or that neither of us lost our lives.”

Ms Francis has 22 grandchildren.

Newamai Lala was with her because her mother was in Samoa on work purposes.

The bus driver has been questioned and released as investigations continue.

