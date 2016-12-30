Missing Person: Lilian Teresa
Missing Person
December 30
13:42 2016
Police are appealing to member of the public for information on the whereabouts of Lilian Teresa, a 14 year old student of Kashmir, Lautoka.
Lilian was last seen leaving home for Lautoka City last Friday (23rd December, 2016) and has failed to return home until now.
Lilian is fair complexion with dark hair and stands at 1.5m tall.
She was last seen wearing a white top blouse with three quarter jeans, carrying a brown bag and wearing brown flip flops.
Police are urging members of the public to contact their nearest Police Post or Station if they have any information on the whereabouts of Lilian.
Members of the public are also advised to call Police on 917 or Crime Stoppers on 919.
MY daughter visited Fiji, and I have not heard from her since Tuesday Her name is Asia Shabazz she is 24years old and is an american citizen, is there any way I get help in finding her whereabouts