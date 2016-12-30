Specialist Team Completes 20 Surgeries
Over 20 surgeries including complex treatments by specialists were completed at the Labasa Hospital by the Taiwan-based Cathay General Hospital mobile medical team last month.
Team leader Dr Ching-Ling Lin said they were proud that they came to extend their services to the people of Fiji.
Team members including endocrinologist, radiologist, pharmacist, DM educator, and two ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeons, worked with the staff of Labasa Hospital.
“During the weeklong event our ENT surgeons, who worked with doctors from Labasa Hospital, had done over 20 surgeries including inspection of the digestive system (endoscopic polypectomy), correct physical disorder of the nose (deviated nasal septum), tonsil removal procedure (tonsillectomy), hearing disorder treatment (preauricular fistulectomy) and drainage of neck abscess,” he said.
“Teaching sessions for radiology and portable ultrasound examination were provided everyday, especially focus on the field of the thyroid gland.
“In addition, multidiscipline consultation for complicated cases involving endocrinology, ENT surgeons, and radiologists were carried out by our team members for patients,” he said.
He also said they had ENT clinics during the week and had treated almost 40 patients.
“Some patients got more than 70 per cent recovery in their hearing after our ENT surgeons’ treatment.”
This was the second team of medical personnel as part of the annual event.
Meanwhile, the public can expect similar medical services to be offered when the two teams are scheduled for 2017 with the venues to be revealed later.
