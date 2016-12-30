Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNCITY

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Specialist Team Completes 20 Surgeries

Specialist Team Completes 20 Surgeries
The specialist doctors during surgery. Photo: Dr Ching-Ling Lin.
December 30
09:21 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Over 20 surgeries including complex treatments by specialists were completed at the Labasa Hospital by the Taiwan-based Cathay General Hospital mobile medical team last month.

Team leader Dr Ching-Ling Lin said they were proud that they came to extend their services to the people of Fiji.

Team members including endocrinologist, radiologist, pharmacist, DM educator, and two ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeons, worked with the staff of Labasa Hospital.

“During the weeklong event our ENT surgeons, who worked with doctors from Labasa Hospital, had done over 20 surgeries including inspection of the digestive system (endoscopic polypectomy), correct physical disorder of the nose (deviated nasal septum), tonsil removal procedure (tonsillectomy), hearing disorder treatment (preauricular fistulectomy) and drainage of neck abscess,” he said.

“Teaching sessions for radiology and portable ultrasound examination were provided everyday, especially focus on the field of the thyroid gland.

“In addition, multidiscipline consultation for complicated cases involving endocrinology, ENT surgeons, and radiologists were carried out by our team members for patients,” he said.

He also said they had ENT clinics during the week and had treated almost 40 patients.

“Some patients got more than 70 per cent recovery in their hearing after our ENT surgeons’ treatment.”

This was the second team of medical personnel as part of the annual event.

Meanwhile, the public can expect similar medical services to be offered when the two teams are scheduled for 2017 with the venues to be revealed later.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
Dr Ching-Ling LinFijiLabasaSpecialistsSurgery
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. MS.LAI
    MS.LAI January 03, 15:20

    Ms.Lai

    FOR YOUR TEAM RECORD.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Mr. Hu
    Mr. Hu January 03, 15:37

    Thanks for Fiji Sun’s report.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov   Jan »
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.