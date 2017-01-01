Director Intelligence Bureau SSP David Keshwan. Photo: Police Media Cell

After serving more than three decades as a Fiji Police officer, Tavua native Senior Superintendent of Police David Keshwan looked back at his career and reckoned that self-discipline was vital to succeed in the force.

“Self-discipline as a Police officer is vital and once they accept discipline and understood the culture of the Force, they must assimilate and incorporate self-discipline which I must stress is the most difficult to maintain, in every aspect of their life as an officer,” SSP Keshwan said.

The Fiji Police Force recently farewelled SSP Keshwan who was the Director of Intelligence Bureau when he retired making a request to his comrades to develop and maintain a sense of self-discipline for the sake of the people they served.

SSP Keshwan marched into the gates of the Fiji Police Academy back in 1980, as a young man looking for a way to provide for his grandparents who had taken in his siblings following the death of their mother.

“I have been guided well by officers before me and I will cherish every single day of my life being part of this unique and noble profession,” he said.

“My mother passed away while I was young and we were taken in by my grandparents and after passing my University Entrance Exams I met by chance an Inspector Smith based at the Tavua Police Station.”

He said the Inspector advised him to join the Force as a means of helping his grandparents look after his brothers and sisters.

The outgoing head of the Intelligence Bureau said since the day he marched in as a young recruit, he has not had a single regret about his decision to become a Police officer.

“At the beginning it was difficult having to adapt to a life of discipline with stringent rules of conduct, however we were fortunate to have senior officers as instructors whose teachings has moulded us to the officers we are today,” SSP Keshwan said.

SSP Keshwan first posting was to the Labasa Police Station, before taking up posts as a prosecutor, community policing officer before climbing the ranks within the Intelligence Bureau.

“I consider myself lucky that I have reached the Director level as I always thought I would remain at the Divisional level as my level of education was up to form 6, however my experience and work has brought me this far and every day I consider myself very fortunate,” he said.

“However these days the competition is tougher which is why I am always telling my officers of the importance of furthering their education.”

When asked about what life would be like outside of the Force, SSP Keshwan said it would be difficult to adjust.

“I will be retiring on the 31st December (yesterday) and I still can’t imagine life outside the Force, but I will remain loyal and honest to the organisation and to the Government of the day,” he said.

“Once a police officer I will always be a police officer.

“Everything about being an officer for me is unique and I have a big family which is and always will be the Fiji Police Force.”

He attributed the success of his career as a police officer to the officers under his command.

“I am of the belief that nobody in the Fiji Police Force can claim the rank they have is by individual effort because without my subordinates I would not have become a director and remained one till this day on the eve of my retirement,” he said.

“Today I should have hosted my officers and not the other way around, because my success as a Director was 40 per cent my effort and 60 per cent from my subordinates as they have propelled me to where I am today.”