Kamlesh Kumar (second from right) with family members standing in shock at Nabowalu Subdivisional Hospital in Bua yesterday. Photo: Shratika Naidu

A 52-year-old woman and her disabled 31-year-old son yesterday died from a car accident near Vunivau Settlement along the Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway in Bua.

Raj Kumari and son Sanjeet Singh were travelling in a car with Ms Kumari’s elder sister, Premila Devi, 58, and husband Vijay Kumar, who was driving the vehicle which veered off the road early yesterday morning.

Mr Kamlesh said his brother-in-law Mr Kumar who was driving the vehicle told him that he veered off the road because a horse had come on the road.

“The horse came in front of the car and he tried to make a different turn but it veered off the road and tumbled a few times and landed on the ground upside down,” Mr Kamlesh said.

Ms Devi and Mr Kumar had four other grandchildren travelling in the car. They are Vanshika Lal, 16, Viklesh Lal, 11, Shivika Lal, 16, and four-year-old Krishi.

The elder couple and two grandchildren Vanshika and Shivika are atill admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

The two sisters and their families were visiting with their brother Mr Kamlesh in Batiri outside Labasa Town and were there to visit their sickly mother who is in her nineties.

Mr Kamlesh said he never thought that it would be the last time he would see his sister, Ms Kumari and nephew Sanjeet, when the Suva bound travelers left early yesterday.

“It was a beautiful morning, preparing the luggage and food parcel for eight people as they were supposed to return to Suva by boat at 7:30am from Nabowalu Jetty,” Mr Kamlesh.

“My sister and her physically challenged son; then I had another sister, Premila Devi and her husband, Vijay Kumar, 58, with their four grandchildren (Vanshika Lal, 16, Viklesh Lal, 11, Shivika Lal, 16, and four-year-old Krishi).

“They all came to spend Friday night at my house to visit my sickly mother who is in her 90s.

“They were all very happy and left home around 5am.”

“At around 6am I received a call from a person saying that there was an accident.”

He said when he arrived at the scene he saw his sister Raj Kumari lying dead and her son struggling to breathe and move and the rest of his family lying around.

“They were all rushed to Nabowalu Sub-divisional Hospital and unfortunately, Sanjeet died few minutes after their arrival, he said.

Later during the day the passengers were transferred to Labasa Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ms Kumari’s husband, Vijay Singh, the manager of Rajendra’s Supermarket in Nakasi, flew to Labasa.

“Kamlesh told me all what had happened and when I heard that I lost my wife and son, I became speechless and motionless for a few minutes,” Mr Singh said.

“The last time I spoke to my wife and son was on Friday over the phone.”

Mr Singh said he never had to worry about anything including his physically challenged son as his wife took care of everything.

“She was very polite, humble, and had great patience,” he said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro has confirmed that Police were carrying out investigation to find out how the accident happened.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: shratikan@fijisun.com.fj