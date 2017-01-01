Naibuka Nagatalevu shows the place where the young woman was believed to have been dragged and raped at Holland Street in Toorak . Photo: Ronald Kumar

Kere veivuke, kere veivuke! (Help, help!)

This was the cry for help that startled Sairusi Tora from his normal work routine.

As he moved closer to where the cry was coming from, he saw a young woman covered in blood, bruised and naked.

Mr Tora immediately removed his shirt to help cover the visibly shaken young woman.

Mr Tora works at the Ris Carwash at Raojibhai Patel Street.

He had no idea that the young woman he was talking to was a victim of what is suspected to be a rape.

“When I went behind the office, I was shocked to see the girl naked and crying behind the gate, I was freaked out, but I opened the gate and called her in,” he said.

“She was shaking and she looked scared and had bruises and blood all over her body.”

Mr Tora recalled that while the young woman was behind the gate, she sobbed uncontrollably and pointed to the creek nearby.

“I think the suspect was still there and she was trying to make sure he did not follow her,” he said.

Mr Tora quickly stopped a taxi and the young woman was taken to the Totogo Police Station.

The creek at Holland Street, Toorak, is a shortcut often used by some street kids. It links to Raojibhai Patel Street, which is less than a kilometre away.

Meanwhile, Naibuka Nagatalevu a maintenance worker for the Laxmi Narayan Mandir, located on Holland Street, saw the suspect running down the creek next to the temple.

“I did not know that he was the suspect, until I saw the Police at the site where the girl was raped,” he said.

“I saw him washing his hands and legs down at the creek and then he disappeared.”

He said the suspect wore a green Tee-shirt and black shorts with a bandage on his left arm.

Mr Nagatalevu said the suspect looked to be in his early 30s.

Mr Nagatalevu has been working at the Laxmi Narayan Mandir for more than three years.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said no arrests have been made and investigations continues.

