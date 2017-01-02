Police officers hard at work at Lokia's crime scene yesterday.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

A Lokia fisherman yesterday died from serious wounds which the Fiji Police suspect could have been a robbery gone wrong.

A recently purchased outboard motor was missing from Jay Prasad’s home which neighbours believe had to do with the injuries he sustained.

Police Chief of Operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said it was a very unfortunate incident to happen on the first day of the year but there was a possibility it could be a robbery gone wrong.

“We already have one witness that is with us and we hope we will identify the suspect soon and will take it from there,” ACP Tudravu said.

“It is a possibility it was a robbery gone wrong.”

The fisherman believed to be in his forties was found badly wounded in his compound at Lokia Landing at about 7am. He was then transported to the Nausori Health Centre where he succumbed to the wounds three hours later.

12-year-old Sikeli Vusoni was picking rourou (taro) leaves with two friends around 7am near Mr Prasad’s house when they saw Uncle Japu (Mr Prasad) waving with his hands and calling out for help from his compound.

“When we saw him, Uncle Japu was lying down and had no shirt on,” Sikeli said.

“He only wore jeans and the wounds on his body were visible and fresh.

“There were wounds all over his stomach, on his head, and his face was swollen with some cuts.”

He said he would miss his uncle as he used to bring fish to their home every time he went out fishing.

“I had really good memories with him while growing up because we always used to get us fish and also helped me climb mango trees to pick mangoes,” Sikeli said.

“I will really miss him and spending time with him after school.”

Second witness, neighbour Tevita Deve, 51, said when he heard the children call for help, he ran towards them finding his childhood friend lying in the pool of blood.

“When I saw him, I was stunned and didn’t know what to do,” Mr Deve said.

“It seemed like Jay was trying to talk to me and tell me what had happened but he couldn’t speak due to the serious injuries.

“We had grown up together in this neighbourhood and I knew him very well.

“This is the first time we heard of such serious incident in this area.”

He said he sent one of the boys to call for a taxi to take the victim to hospital.

“While on the way to the hospital, I could hear him trying to talk to me but he could not speak,” Mr Deve said.

“Jay vomited blood all the way to Nausori Health Centre where he was treated by the doctors but passed away around 10 am.”

A relative of the victim and taxi driver, Mukesh Chand, 39, said when he heard the news, he was not aware of the victim being his relative.

“When the little boy came to me, I was asleep because I drove the taxi till late night,” Mr Chand said.

“My wife told me there is a man who needs urgent help to get to the hospital and despite not being able to sleep well, I agreed to go.

“Upon reaching the scene, I was shocked to see the victim who is my relative lying there with wounds and cuts all over his upper body.

“We quickly took him to the hospital in my taxi and I kept praying to God to not let anything happen to him,” Mr Chand said.

He said he was at the hospital when Mr Prasad passed away.

“I was there holding onto Jay when he took his last breath.

“He was somewhere in his early 40’s and was separated from his wife for more than 15 years.

“He was living all by himself, alone after his parents’ death and wife’s separation and his only source of income was fishing which he loved to do,” Mr Chand said.

He said Mr Prasad used to go out fishing and distribute the fish for free in the community.

“He was a very humble person and was ever ready to provide assistance to anyone in the community,” Mr Chand said.

“He had just recently told us that he was going to travel to Australia, to his uncle’s place for a vacation.

“He had just recently purchased a new engine for his boat which is also missing and it is believed that it was stolen during the time of the incident.

“We had never seen nor heard of him having a quarrel with anyone and this incident has definitely left us in shock.”

Mr Chand said Mr Prasad’s uncles, who were currently residing in Australia, would be arriving in the country in a day’s time for the funeral arrangements.

ACP Tudravu said members of the public should be aware of those incidents especially if they have valuable items at home, if they’re alone, at least they could alert and inform neighbours of their activities.

