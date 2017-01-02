Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Gift Has No Price Tag: Businessman

From Right: Titi Group of Companies managing director Saifud Dean, Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation senior welfare officer for Northern Division, Ateca Kaloumaira, Senior Citizens Home Northern chief cook Margore Susua, Jyoti Mala and Shanud Dean with the New Year gifts at the Senior Citizens Home Northern in Labasa yesterday. Photo: Shratika Naidu
January 02
17:09 2017
Businessman Saifud Dean with his family provided generous New Year gifts yesterday to the Senior Citizens Home Northern in Labasa.

When about about the total cost of the food items, Mr Dean said the gift had no price tag.

“My parents have taught me that as God blesses me, I should share the blessings with the poor, unfortunate and elderly people,” Mr Dean said.

“I consider the residents as my own family and I want to show my love and respect to them.

“The other religious practice that I feel obliged to do is that since this is the first day of the year, I want to pour out my offerings and the home for senior citizens is the best place for me.”

Saifud Dean, who prefers to be called Titi, his wife, Jyoti Mala, and son, Shanud Dean, have been generously and regularly giving food items, clothes, kitchen items and other daily needs.

Mr Dean, operating his business by the name Titi Group of Companies, for five years has also been delivering free bread daily for the residents.

Meanwhile, when Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation senior welfare officer for Northern Division, Ateca Kaloumaira, saw the gift presentation she immediately left her lovo preparation for the Home and thanked Mr Dean.

“On behalf of my minister and permanent secretary I wish to thank you for your continuous loving support and wish you and your family a happy new year,” Ms Kaloumaira said this while shaking hands with Mr Dean.

 

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

Ateca KaloumairaBusinessman Saifud DeanChildren and Poverty Alleviation senior welfare officer for Northern DivisionMinistry of WomenNew Year gifts
1 Comment

  1. Shamal Narayan
    Shamal Narayan January 03, 09:30

    God bless you abundantly, this is what FIJI needs, care for each other, thank you Mr. Saifud Dean & family. Great work, keep it up, in Jesus name AMEN.

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

